Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,686 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. 674,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

