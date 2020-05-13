Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FEET opened at GBX 978.38 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 962.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,067.41. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,281.04 ($16.85).

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

