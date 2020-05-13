Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires 12,434 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.75. 5,598,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $278.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

