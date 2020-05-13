Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $46.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $46,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 16,109,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,108,834. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

