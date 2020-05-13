Fusion Family Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.64. 1,326,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,619. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.54.

