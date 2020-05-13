Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 30,110 Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.35% of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMI. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.