Fusion Family Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 2,081,606 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after buying an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,626,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 7,014,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,271. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.