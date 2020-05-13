Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Gamco Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Shares of Gamco Investors stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.67. Gamco Investors has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $151,900.00. Insiders own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.