GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.10. GAP shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 658,506 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GAP by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

