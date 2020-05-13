Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 543,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

