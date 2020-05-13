Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 447 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. 5,137,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

