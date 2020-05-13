Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

