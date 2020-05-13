Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

IVV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

