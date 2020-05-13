Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 358,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

