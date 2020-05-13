Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

