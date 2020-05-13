Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 4,044 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

