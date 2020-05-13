Gexan Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $17,928.68 and $1,141.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00809669 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037870 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 286.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00027837 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00146142 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.