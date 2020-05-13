Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. 12,010,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.