GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

GlaxoSmithKline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 108,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,958. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.