Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 483.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $255.12 million, a PE ratio of 171.50, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.43. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

