Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TSE GWR remained flat at $C$15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $354.96 million and a PE ratio of 153.50. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.68 and a 1 year high of C$19.99.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

