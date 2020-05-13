Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,816,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,711 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 2.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $168,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 2,556,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

