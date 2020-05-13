GravityCoin Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $141,406.27 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.02049746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00174360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,817,308 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

