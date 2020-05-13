Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Greif worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 271,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,103. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.