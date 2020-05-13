Harmony (ONE) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market cap of $12.73 million and $36.68 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

