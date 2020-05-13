HCI Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $78,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

