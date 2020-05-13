Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the period. Helen of Troy comprises approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Helen of Troy worth $71,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.20. 165,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,628. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average of $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.