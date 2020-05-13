Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.18. 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

