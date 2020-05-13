Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,665,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

