Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $179.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

