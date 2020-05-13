Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 1,913,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

