Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 111,905,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

