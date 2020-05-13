Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $15.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $678.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.44.

In other news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

