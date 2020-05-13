Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 6,702,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

