Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 21,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 30,898,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,739,006. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

