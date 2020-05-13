Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.15. 2,191,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,811. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.