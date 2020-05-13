Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

