Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,914 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.6% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $246,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 694.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 123,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 107,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 199.8% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 743,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

