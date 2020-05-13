Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,060 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.84. 1,122,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.