Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,050 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

UTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 10,877,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

