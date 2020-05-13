Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,346 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 74,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.82. 4,726,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,610. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.30.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

