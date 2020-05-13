Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 368 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -118.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

