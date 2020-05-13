Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 370 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

