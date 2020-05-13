Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VB stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.