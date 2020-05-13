Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,362 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. 15,845,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

