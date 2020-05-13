Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 8,338 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,244,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,027. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

