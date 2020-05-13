Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.16. 4,761,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

