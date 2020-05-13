Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HCFT traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. Highcroft Investments has a one year low of GBX 605 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 686.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 863.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
About Highcroft Investments
