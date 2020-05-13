Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HCFT traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. Highcroft Investments has a one year low of GBX 605 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 686.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 863.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

