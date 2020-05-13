Honeywell International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE HON opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

