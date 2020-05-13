Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.97. 5,784,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

